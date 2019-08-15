Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding Held by Autus Asset Management Llc; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $42.45 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 147,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 126,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $83.94 lastly. It is down 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 300.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 23,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 31,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60M, up from 7,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Loeb Ptnrs Corp holds 0% or 500 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 17,210 shares stake. Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 1.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 3,983 were accumulated by Noesis Mangement. Kings Point Capital Management has 2,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 12,800 shares. Family Tru Com reported 81,020 shares. 119,470 are held by Healthcor Lp. Archford Strategies Lc accumulated 9,300 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 26,420 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 654,689 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Central National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,328 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 76,312 shares to 59,023 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).