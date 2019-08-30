Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding Has Boosted by Accredited Investors Inc; Coho Partners LTD Has Lifted Dollar General (DG) Holding

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 39,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.65 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.39. About 1.75 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 1.45 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 13,075 shares to 74,860 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 243,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,158 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.