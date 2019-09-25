Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Wms Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake Increased by Capital Returns Management Llc

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 79,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 84,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 3.77M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 102,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 568,694 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93 million, up from 465,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 713,905 shares traded or 28.68% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Incorporated reported 26,445 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 11,766 shares. 2,000 are owned by Oakworth. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 10,504 shares. Cap Returns Mgmt Lc holds 568,694 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp Inc De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 215,751 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation accumulated 14,068 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 85,908 shares. 9,184 are owned by Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 111,485 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 7,323 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Financial LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,287 shares to 82,879 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,673 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx Is Worth About $135 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,294 shares to 16,114 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Equities: Take Care With Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard accumulated 0.08% or 15,655 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp has 36,448 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Callahan Advisors Limited stated it has 124,310 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Chemical Comml Bank invested 1.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,398 shares. Canal Ins invested in 40,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 4,950 shares. 5,379 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 584,325 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin stated it has 258,390 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 144,057 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp owns 837,025 shares. Meyer Handelman Commerce holds 0.43% or 99,045 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,552 shares.