Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.89 Million; Mountain Lake Investment Management Increases Position in Spirit Airls (SAVE)

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 61,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.76M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 616,649 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,265 shares to 291,678 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 86,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Abbott (ABT) Announces FDA Clears its High Sensitivity Troponin-I Blood Test That Aids Doctors in Diagnosing Heart Attacks – StreetInsider.com" on September 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Why Dividend-Paying Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals Could Shine in Q4 – 24/7 Wall St." published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Abbott (ABT) Announces FDA Approves its "Low Dose," Recharge-Free Spinal Cord Stimulation System for People Living with Chronic Pain – StreetInsider.com" on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com" published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

