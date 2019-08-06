Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped Its Position by $74.09 Million; Nantahala Capital Management Has Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Holding by $1.35 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 937,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 5.33 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.90M, up from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 1.51 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 5.62M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 46,083 shares to 153,453 shares, valued at $77.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 73,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,644 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).