Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Ronna Sue Cohen Has Boosted Holding by $6.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Janney Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Market Value Rose

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7636.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 6.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 80,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 2.15M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 156,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.06M, down from 160,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 591,698 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 450,152 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 291,878 shares. Burns J W Co Ny has 0.82% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.61% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Linscomb & Williams stated it has 88,536 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 1.88% or 265,603 shares. Oakworth owns 11,540 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 92,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,969 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hodges Capital Management reported 11,639 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. House Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47,039 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. South State reported 0.53% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 1.06% or 33,460 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Financial Architects reported 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 831,111 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Moreover, Laffer Investments has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Magellan Asset Management owns 12.26M shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 34,745 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 8,585 shares. Naples Global Advsr stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 4,896 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 10,737 shares. Capital Global Invsts, a California-based fund reported 7.27M shares. Alley Co Ltd Liability Company holds 23,749 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Liability invested in 520,194 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,993 shares to 109,497 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 10,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

