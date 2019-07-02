Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Stake; Flir Systems (FLIR) Shares Declined While Capital World Investors Has Raised by $1.34 Million Its Position

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 28,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.56 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 393,555 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Inc (ABT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 54,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,947 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.09 million, down from 543,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.51 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

