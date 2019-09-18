Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Orbimed Advisors Has Upped Position; Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Its Owens Corning New (OC) Position by $912,398; Shares Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 322,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 938,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.89M, up from 615,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 80.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 15,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 3,832 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 19,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 1.93M shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

