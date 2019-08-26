Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Northpointe Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $863,944 as Stock Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $300,033 as Market Valuation Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 26,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 52,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 41,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 986,976 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,466 shares to 80,013 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,603 shares, and cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 31,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regal Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,378 shares. Lynch & Associate In accumulated 72,239 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 2.02% or 194,530 shares. Asset Gp Incorporated reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 432,046 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 0.15% stake. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,851 shares. 21,680 were accumulated by Montgomery Mngmt. 2.04M are owned by Aqr Capital Ltd Co. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 114,833 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.02% or 730 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj reported 23,499 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 121,561 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Al holds 30,835 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com owns 1,269 shares. 16.95M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Ltd stated it has 5.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company reported 26,522 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 0.98% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 496,557 shares. Ami Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dnb Asset As reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1.46% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 482,664 shares. 491,144 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capital Planning Limited Company accumulated 1.27% or 77,201 shares. Whittier reported 166,416 shares. Thomas White Limited has 22,506 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares to 155,252 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).