Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Its Position by $1.11 Million; M & T Bk (MTB) Stock Price Declined While Bluemar Capital Management Lowered Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 24,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 279,097 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 14,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42M were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.94 million activity. Siddique Sabeth had sold 365 shares worth $60,468 on Tuesday, January 22. Todaro Michael J. sold 667 shares worth $111,856.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MTB’s profit will be $503.33M for 11.59 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.38 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.47% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares to 74,965 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).