Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Montag A & Associates Boosted Stake; Springbok Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (Put) (VMC) as Stock Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 38,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 107,212 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, up from 68,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 5.41M shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (Put) (VMC) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $145.49. About 1.16 million shares traded or 23.83% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 51,200 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 8,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,972 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 19,455 shares to 19,633 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

