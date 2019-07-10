Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position by $517,450; Intuit Com (INTU) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 69,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 2.96 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (INTU) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 26,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $270.68. About 861,474 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares valued at $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.