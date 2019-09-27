Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Gradient Investments Lifted Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cypress Funds Trimmed Holding

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 157.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 17,816 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.66. About 3.15M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 1.7% or 36,448 shares. Iowa-based Iowa Bancorporation has invested 1.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fosun, Hong Kong-based fund reported 23,925 shares. American Rech Mngmt Com has invested 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 11,405 were reported by Papp L Roy Assocs. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 2.29% stake. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 4,135 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne invested in 0.13% or 4,490 shares. Shayne Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,800 shares. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 92,594 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.27% or 38,589 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.42% or 124,341 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Co owns 1.65% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 268,806 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ing Groep Nv reported 54,988 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,129 shares to 46 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 127,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

