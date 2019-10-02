Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Increased Stake by $2.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Investors Has Increased Its Holding by $72.79 Million

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 32.03 million shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 28,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 93,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 65,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.53. About 5.41 million shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore Il reported 22,269 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.45 million shares. 317,825 are owned by Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri. Lincoln holds 110,392 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt invested 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability reported 23,403 shares stake. Blackrock holds 281.46 million shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 7.82 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 120,867 shares. 87,326 were reported by Greatmark Inv Partners. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 195,093 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 4,494 shares. First National Trust invested 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,580 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory Grp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 167,260 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Next Financial holds 0.05% or 5,940 shares. 43,812 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Service. Monetary Mgmt Gp has 24,745 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 27,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menlo Advisors Llc stated it has 38,483 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,227 shares. 142,327 were reported by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Sivik Global Health Lc holds 80,000 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Chatham Cap Gp owns 0.41% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 19,297 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,729 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 1.63% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,628 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 220,766 shares.

