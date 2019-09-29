Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Boosted Its Stake by $372,960 as Share Price Rose; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Position Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,635 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,318 shares to 41,111 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,377 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.