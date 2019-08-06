Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Carlson Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Advent Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $3.11 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 4.13M shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 5.47 million shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT)

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.75 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares to 179,497 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 28,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 62,991 shares. Coe Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 31,661 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 46,882 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru accumulated 130,167 shares. Founders Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 18,736 shares. 11.63 million are owned by Primecap Management Company Ca. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.06% or 157,901 shares. 1.99M are owned by Adage Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Beaumont reported 117,752 shares stake. 61,187 are held by Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 11,461 were reported by Headinvest Limited Liability Corp. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). National Bank Of Stockton holds 27,633 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 47.41M shares to 132.06 million shares, valued at $146.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.91M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

