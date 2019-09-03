Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Carlson Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; 683 Capital Management Has Raised Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $32.69 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07 million, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 2.76M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 1.20M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Lc invested in 0.56% or 18,897 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1.61% or 35,028 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 2.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 146,452 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Birmingham Mngmt Communication Inc Al holds 30,835 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. De Burlo Group Incorporated accumulated 4,800 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 11,540 shares. 85,503 are held by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,851 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 0.09% stake. Murphy Cap Mngmt accumulated 23,475 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares to 740 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Uber Hits the Brakes; PG&E Posts Big Losses – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 16,407 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Empyrean Capital Ptnrs Lp, California-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Washington Trust State Bank reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gradient Ltd Liability has 3,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corp has 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,255 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 3.66 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 180,041 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated reported 17,517 shares stake. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3,397 shares. The Connecticut-based Kensico Mngmt Corp has invested 1.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 77,765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 249,216 shares. Baupost Limited Liability Corp Ma owns 24.50M shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 635,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N.