Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Cut Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $397,670

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 35,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 176,074 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 211,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,424 were reported by Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Company. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc accumulated 16,952 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 217,012 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 5,257 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.46% or 1.11M shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa accumulated 285,423 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 175,152 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 38,583 shares. Invesco accumulated 5.50 million shares. First Long Island Invsts Llc stated it has 320,501 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Fragasso Grp holds 0.09% or 5,106 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns holds 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,600 shares. Moreover, Signature & Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14,872 shares to 25,970 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) by 290,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johns (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,250 shares to 27,267 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch She by 6,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

