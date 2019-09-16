Abbott Laboratories Ord (ABT) Share Value Rose While Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trimmed Its Position; Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Holding by $8.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 2.38M shares traded or 74.10% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Ord (ABT) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, down from 71,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 1.74M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Receives $16.3 Million in Microwave Electronic Product Awards in Support of C5 Systems – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: Not Too Late to Catch This Train? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kratos Defense Stock Soared 39% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $12.6 Million C5ISR System Production Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $76.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 152,414 are held by Savings Bank Of America De. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 18,805 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 614,678 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp reported 448,463 shares. Driehaus Capital Management has invested 0.49% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Tokio Marine Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Stephens Invest Gru accumulated 2.03 million shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.04% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 106,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Ks owns 0.03% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 67,400 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 36,730 shares. 500 are owned by Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy). Weber Alan W holds 0.03% or 3,281 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.80 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Two Canada provinces on board with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.