Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Cut Holding by $469,056; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gruss & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,051 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 2.04M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Capital Lc accumulated 10,710 shares. 2.93M are held by Steadfast Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Private Asset has 115,553 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Middleton & Ma reported 52,039 shares. Moreover, Mawer Invest Management Ltd has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.03M shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 164,692 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29.73M shares. California-based International Invsts has invested 5.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carderock Mngmt reported 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamel has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 189,935 shares. Hwg Lp has invested 4.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 2,768 shares to 12,280 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 90,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN).

