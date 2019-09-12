Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Holder Financial Engines Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $469,056 as Stock Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Position by $3.16 Million as Stock Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 11,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 43,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, down from 55,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $252.21. About 702,311 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,051 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 1.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 30,428 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 443,584 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Llc accumulated 0.22% or 34,822 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa owns 35,509 shares. Moreover, Fund Management has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,756 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 7.65M shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New York-based Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj owns 21,543 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.76% or 515,580 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5.05M shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHV) by 49,625 shares to 17.17 million shares, valued at $963.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 90,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

