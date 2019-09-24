Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.75 N/A 1.64 52.98 Wright Medical Group N.V. 28 2.99 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abbott Laboratories and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Abbott Laboratories and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abbott Laboratories. Its rival Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Abbott Laboratories has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Abbott Laboratories and Wright Medical Group N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

$92.75 is Abbott Laboratories’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.53%. Competitively the consensus target price of Wright Medical Group N.V. is $29, which is potential 37.96% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Wright Medical Group N.V. is looking more favorable than Abbott Laboratories, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Abbott Laboratories and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories was more bullish than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Wright Medical Group N.V. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.