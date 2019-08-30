Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories 81 4.84 N/A 1.64 52.98 Avedro Inc. 17 10.73 N/A -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Abbott Laboratories and Avedro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Abbott Laboratories and Avedro Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Abbott Laboratories’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avedro Inc. are 9.6 and 9.1 respectively. Avedro Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Abbott Laboratories and Avedro Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 0 5 3.00 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Abbott Laboratories is $90.17, with potential upside of 5.68%. Avedro Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 6.75% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Avedro Inc. appears more favorable than Abbott Laboratories, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abbott Laboratories and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 75.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Abbott Laboratories’s stock price has smaller growth than Avedro Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Abbott Laboratories beats Avedro Inc.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.