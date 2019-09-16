Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to pay $0.32 on Nov 15, 2019; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shorts Lowered By 13.73%

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) had a decrease of 13.73% in short interest. YPF’s SI was 8.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.73% from 9.62 million shares previously. With 2.10M avg volume, 4 days are for Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s short sellers to cover YPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 2.30M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to pay $0.32 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABT) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Abbott Laboratories’s current price of $84.27 translates into 0.38% yield. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 34,400 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 79,100 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Driehaus Cap Mngmt owns 727,400 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Ems Cap L P owns 280,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 126,076 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 820,968 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 6,150 shares. 809 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 45,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,510 shares in its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Aviva Pcl owns 53,410 shares.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 2.76 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $148.94 billion. The company??s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; M??ni??re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 51.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 10.06% above currents $84.27 stock price. Abbott Labs had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9100 target in Thursday, June 13 report.