Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to pay $0.32 on Nov 15, 2019; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Sentiment Is 1.07

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 79 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 74 decreased and sold their stakes in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database reported: 55.14 million shares, down from 55.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 48 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to pay $0.32 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABT) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Abbott Laboratories's current price of $81.07 translates into 0.39% yield. Abbott Laboratories's dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 3.68 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $143.28 billion. The company??s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; M??ni??re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 49.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 14.41% above currents $81.07 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $9400 target. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Abbott Laboratories shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associate Inc Ct accumulated 24,868 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 27,565 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.35M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glovista Investments Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kdi Capital Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 177,503 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,479 shares. 209,635 are held by Advisors Asset Management. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca reported 4,043 shares. Tcw Grp owns 23,282 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Llc reported 194,737 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Naples Advsr Limited Com holds 5,897 shares. 17,251 were reported by Nomura Inc. 88,386 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins Commerce. Cypress Capital Gp holds 1.85% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 111,377 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients.

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.90 EPS, down 16.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. After $-1.87 actual EPS reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.60% negative EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 247,897 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 200,000 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Artal Group S.A. has 1.01% invested in the company for 500,000 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 0.83% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 218,130 shares.

The stock increased 5.60% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 712,040 shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) has declined 43.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.