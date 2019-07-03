Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to pay $0.32 on Aug 15, 2019; Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers has $3.5 highest and $1.25 lowest target. $2.38’s average target is 43.37% above currents $1.66 stock price. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 20. See Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) latest ratings:

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $1.25 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABT) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Abbott Laboratories’s current price of $84.95 translates into 0.38% yield. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.87 billion. The company??s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; M??ni??re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 57.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold Abbott Laboratories shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.75% or 311,554 shares. Moreover, Cim Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,710 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 13,056 shares. Moreover, Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability has 2.95% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 100,000 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs Incorporated holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 64,583 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 13,257 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Howe Rusling has invested 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 250,564 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Welch Gp Ltd has 0.17% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 19,388 shares. Sector Gamma As accumulated 9.79% or 763,676 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 14,858 are owned by Badgley Phelps Bell. First City Cap Management reported 12,730 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Strategic Svcs invested in 3,692 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42 million. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

It closed at $1.66 lastly. It is up 49.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I