Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to pay $0.32 on Aug 15, 2019; Electro Sensors Has 2 Sentiment

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABT) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Abbott Laboratories’s current price of $84.49 translates into 0.38% yield. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. Jun 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 4.52 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE

Electro Sensors Inc (ELSE) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 2 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 1 decreased and sold their holdings in Electro Sensors Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 124,979 shares, down from 241,212 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electro Sensors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 1,295 shares traded. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) has declined 11.98% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electro-Sensors, Inc. for 27,618 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 222 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 91,600 shares.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $11.14 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It has a 69.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold Abbott Laboratories shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc holds 0.87% or 854,423 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.81% or 74,202 shares. Shoker Counsel owns 2,698 shares. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 62,003 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 44,610 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Natl Bank Of Stockton invested in 27,633 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 388,840 shares. Spc Financial reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp owns 5.33M shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc invested in 859 shares. Burns J W And Co Incorporated Ny accumulated 42,141 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt has invested 0.81% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sectoral Asset Mgmt stated it has 97,598 shares.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $149.75 billion. The company??s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; M??ni??re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 57.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.