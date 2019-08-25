Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Value Rose While Vigilant Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Position by $463,795 as Share Value Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 190,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, up from 186,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.80 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 24,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 254,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37M, down from 279,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23M shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,842 shares to 287,810 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,624 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,971 shares to 164,556 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).