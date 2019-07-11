Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose While United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Stake by $1.30 Million; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Increased by $817,970

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 906,667 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 16,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,617 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.09M, down from 693,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 3.58M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Another trade for 206 shares valued at $30,900 was sold by Embree Tracy A. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.14% stake. Cibc Markets Inc holds 0.02% or 21,877 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Westfield Management LP reported 36,520 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability owns 17,700 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 3,681 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And invested in 2,255 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% or 621,829 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 279,611 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 272,810 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Old Natl Bankshares In holds 64,120 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Hartline Invest holds 0.06% or 1,528 shares in its portfolio.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 9,384 shares to 63,692 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (VGLT) by 13,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.80 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

