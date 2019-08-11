Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose While Cypress Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $2.15 Million; Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in First Republic Bank (FRC) by $477,000 as Stock Price Declined

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 208,511 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95M, down from 213,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 648,289 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 27,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 199,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares to 68,797 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66 million for 19.18 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,750 shares to 269,073 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.