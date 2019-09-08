Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Raised by Garrison Financial Corp; Montgomery Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $620,725 as Valuation Rose

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 944,517 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Laurion Cap Lp has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Nordea Mngmt reported 163,319 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 465,767 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,862 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp reported 363,168 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 83,721 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,995 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 102,779 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.11% or 88,927 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Burney has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 17,262 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 73,549 were reported by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability. Geode Management Limited accumulated 0.02% or 3.05M shares.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $118.37M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Texas Aggregate Deposits – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Reports 2018 Earnings, Initiates Guidance for 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,642 are held by Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Corp. Woodley Farra Manion Port Inc has 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). California-based Capital Guardian Company has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Llc has 91,108 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Endurant Cap LP holds 23,966 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sabal reported 8,689 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 4.78% or 348,430 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,200 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 799,562 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.28M shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Company has 1.48% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 6,745 were reported by Aspen Invest Mgmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.55 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Beacon Mngmt owns 475 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,441 shares to 39,098 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,245 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).