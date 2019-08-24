Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Maintained by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Cut Its Stake by $26.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30,000 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares to 334,028 shares, valued at $28.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,630 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).