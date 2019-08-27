Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Has Upped by Garrison Financial Corp; Hess (HES) Holder Reaves W H & Company Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 2.90 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 21,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 26,105 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 47,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 1.08M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares to 40,598 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,561 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of stock. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. Quigley James H. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. HOLIDAY EDITH E had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6.

