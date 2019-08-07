Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Boosted by $6.04 Million Its Stake; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Valuation Rose While Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Holding by $117.40 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 277,033 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12 million, down from 7.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 57,535 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $927.99 million for 17.57 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 5,461 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $257.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 206,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,515 shares to 170,202 shares, valued at $30.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).