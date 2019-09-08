Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Decreased Its Position; Legal & General Group Plc Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $94.67 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 490,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.95 million, up from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 41,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 167,731 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 209,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares to 164,702 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Inv Mngmt Inc holds 118,907 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 13,435 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company reported 250,038 shares. Motco accumulated 1,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.08% or 16,090 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset reported 0% stake. Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 13,572 shares. Cap City Trust Fl invested in 0.18% or 5,465 shares. Northstar Grp has 0.31% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cibc Ww Markets holds 211,611 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Choate Advsr holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 99,535 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Inc has 0.23% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 71,787 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Lc stated it has 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adirondack holds 8,895 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Kingfisher accumulated 1,410 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 1.98M are owned by Bahl & Gaynor. Cap Finance Advisers Limited stated it has 47,597 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 711,108 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc has 1.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zacks Mngmt reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). California-based Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fragasso owns 14,465 shares. Iberiabank reported 69,147 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,516 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Logan Mgmt holds 20,571 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 53,424 shares to 199,626 shares, valued at $23.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 120,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,537 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).