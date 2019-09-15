Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Lowered Holding; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lifted Holding

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 28 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 3,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333.00 million, down from 3,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 43,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 41,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 203 shares to 10,772 shares, valued at $11.64 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eurozone (EZU).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.08% or 13,056 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main State Bank has invested 1.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eqis Cap Management holds 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 4,693 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Friess Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pitcairn reported 17,277 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust has 47,516 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited stated it has 149,493 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. 5,743 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Com. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,605 shares. 3,197 are owned by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. First Allied Advisory reported 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 4,690 shares. Fairview Cap Ltd reported 6,155 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares to 24,698 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 160,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,122 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).