Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Raised Its Position by $4.06 Million; Stockbridge Partners Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Cut as Share Price Declined

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 146,216 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 212.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 51,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,499 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 24,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 4.18 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 277,845 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $226.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 123,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 33,668 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.53% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Northern reported 321,437 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 7,180 shares. Bluecrest Cap owns 2,633 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 291,189 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 197,808 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 45,802 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 42 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 0.01% or 214 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co holds 0.03% or 9,298 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 5,864 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,256 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.