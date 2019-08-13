Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Garrison Financial Upped Stake by $515,633; Mangrove Partners Has Trimmed Its Atlantic Pwr (AT) Stake by $2.88 Million; Share Price Rose

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 180,054 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 3.27 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Incorporated holds 0.17% or 11,443 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tru Of Oklahoma has 12,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 1.61% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Connecticut-based Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 8,689 were accumulated by Sabal Trust. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.02% or 628 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 2.63M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Bridges invested in 139,784 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Paloma Management Commerce invested in 11,183 shares. Shayne & Company reported 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Us Retail Bank De owns 3.22 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Co accumulated 488,947 shares. Adirondack Trust holds 8,167 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc accumulated 0.21% or 25,721 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares to 40,598 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,498 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.13M are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Shell Asset Management owns 1,950 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 1.08 million shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 692,345 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 837,661 shares. 492,864 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Walthausen Ltd owns 1.37M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 1.10 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability has 51,035 shares. Principal Gru has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 2.13 million shares.