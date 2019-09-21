Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $2.53 Million; As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Market Value Declined, Holder Eqis Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 3,891 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552,000, down from 6,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 555,884 shares traded or 68.31% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 116.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 30,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 55,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13 million shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.66M were reported by Blackrock. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 1,990 shares. 125,275 are owned by Personal Capital Advsr Corporation. The New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.08% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 2,838 shares. Next Finance stated it has 2,019 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 777,507 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 1,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Liability owns 187,521 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 35,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 41,591 shares. 21,582 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,507 shares to 5,846 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.56 million for 21.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Secs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,525 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 166,547 shares. Jolley Asset Lc invested 1.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 68,326 shares. 21,037 are owned by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 66,894 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 6,710 shares. Korea Investment reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amer Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 1,774 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 374,849 are owned by Mckinley Mngmt Delaware. The California-based Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd owns 12,684 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cap Interest Sarl invested in 0.46% or 39,500 shares.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,100 shares to 8,185 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,458 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).