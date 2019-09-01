Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; As Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Market Valuation Rose, Hollencrest Securities Upped Its Position by $14.80 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 95,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 114,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,199 were accumulated by Artemis Inv Management Llp. Stevens Capital Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Optimum Advsr holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nicholas Invest Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.31% or 27,420 shares. Tiger Legatus Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.09% or 35,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,300 shares. 164,895 were accumulated by Peconic Ltd Liability Com. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 5.00 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 65,400 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 4,411 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 32,853 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atomera Inc 00500 by 316,092 shares to 566,365 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 233,000 are owned by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. 671,492 were reported by Poplar Forest Limited Liability. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 32,804 shares. Cambridge holds 0.34% or 70,300 shares. Loeb Prns owns 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 500 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,862 shares. Sit Investment Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 270,795 shares. Montgomery Management Incorporated reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). America First Advisors owns 5.56% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 226,729 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 94,000 shares. Provident Invest Management Inc accumulated 11,857 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. M Kraus has 79,916 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. 19,615 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Liability Co. Putnam Fl Inv holds 1.06% or 157,901 shares in its portfolio.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 248,050 shares to 296,050 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares India 50 Etf (INDY) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfmg Prime Mobile Payments Etf.