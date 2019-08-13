Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder American Research & Management Boosted Its Holding; Atlas Browninc Position in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Trimmed by $2.37 Million

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 243,778 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn

American Research & Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 273.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 5,487 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 1.51 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited accumulated 5,263 shares. Coatue Lc, New York-based fund reported 15,085 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 54,517 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 63,783 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,528 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 14,064 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset reported 29,871 shares stake. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 75,911 shares. 128,138 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. D E Shaw And invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 19,628 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 4,700 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fil Ltd has invested 0.11% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 226,729 shares or 5.56% of the stock. Tcw Gru Inc invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Creative Planning owns 335,695 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First holds 115,374 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. 14,703 are owned by First American Retail Bank. Texas-based Holt Advisors Lc Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has 4.71% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5.33M shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Company has 3,841 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 33,972 shares. Reik And Limited Liability holds 6,405 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 8,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sivik Healthcare Ltd Liability Company stated it has 100,000 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings.

