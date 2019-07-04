Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased by $395,000 Its Stake; Equinix (Private) (EQIX) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75M, down from 264,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Schwartz Eric sold $1.35M. On Tuesday, January 15 VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,257 shares. 962 shares were sold by Campbell Michael Earl, worth $366,798. Another trade for 3,867 shares valued at $1.47M was sold by STROHMEYER KARL.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 219,445 shares to 734,445 shares, valued at $24.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc Reg by 35,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.