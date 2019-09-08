Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose While John G Ullman & Associates Has Lowered Stake; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Trimmed Its Holding by $452,991

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.05M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08M for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Lc holds 0.16% or 3.95M shares. Penobscot Investment Management Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,042 shares. Johnson Financial Grp reported 1,642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.5% or 117,973 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,034 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 6,484 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca invested in 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,285 shares. Franklin Resources has 542,611 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Us Bank & Trust De has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 321,333 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 88,130 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Co reported 1,676 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 138,060 shares to 344,360 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Em Mkts Sm Cp (EWX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.