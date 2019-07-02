Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Upped by Cullinan Associates Inc; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Increased Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding by $548,340

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 1.06M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 14,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,030 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 51,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 2.69M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 shares were sold by Contreras Jaime, worth $12.42 million.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13,700 shares to 36,925 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 56,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Company, a Washington-based fund reported 1,684 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 529,300 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 190,786 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.23% or 23.83 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2,729 shares stake. Veritas Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acropolis Limited Liability Company holds 3,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natl Bank invested in 1,839 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 17,120 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa owns 6,059 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bankshares has 1.17% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). King Luther Cap Corporation invested in 2.16M shares or 1.32% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 335,695 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management has 1.33% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 88,292 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 2,856 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 5,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 751,414 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank invested in 0.22% or 45,934 shares. Ledyard Bank has 0.75% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Senator Gp Lp holds 3.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 1.80M shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 775,453 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Ny has invested 0.34% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 25,091 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 131,811 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Llc stated it has 5,185 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.