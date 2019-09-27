Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank; Btr Capital Management Increased Its Position in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by $659,130 as Share Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 4,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 142,327 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 137,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 41,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 37,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.56. About 371,717 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mathes Inc invested in 1,500 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 257,795 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 422,172 shares. 72,622 are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Financial invested in 0.02% or 447 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 0.14% or 2,398 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 10,900 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 3,000 are held by Barbara Oil Company. Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.3% or 89,517 shares. Permanens Capital Lp owns 311 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 24,803 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt has 1.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). City Holdings Company accumulated 1,615 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Defense contractor expects to hire hundreds for software and aerospace work in Colorado – Denver Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties growing Waltham portfolio with $106M buy – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,294 shares to 158,167 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,741 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,031 shares to 121,827 shares, valued at $43.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,932 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).