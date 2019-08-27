Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Tompkins Financial Has Lifted Position by $4.22 Million; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 250.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 311,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97 million, up from 124,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 761,503 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 703.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 7,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 1.69 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Sarepta (SRPT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta: Not This Time! – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 1.03 million shares to 984,224 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 609,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd reported 50,312 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Farallon Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 650,000 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0% or 2,199 shares. Citigroup accumulated 92,625 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 260,790 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.2% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 39,126 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,545 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10.96 million shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Co invested in 828,400 shares or 1.53% of the stock. New York-based Atika Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.18% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Fil has 0.23% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 24,598 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott and Intoximeters Partner to Keep Roads Safer by Bringing Together Industry-leading Technology for Drug and Alcohol Testing – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.