Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding Maintained by Garrison Financial Corp; Codexis (CDXS) Holder First Light Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.94M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 190,482 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 1.61 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,325 shares to 47,860 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,628 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,865 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Company reported 208,296 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Beacon Fin Gp stated it has 11,318 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn owns 64,583 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.15M shares. Moreover, Benin Mngmt has 1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 29,055 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.49% or 688,132 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nexus Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 695,312 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 77,006 were reported by Of Toledo Na Oh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nantahala Mgmt Ltd Co has 3.43% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Barclays Public Limited holds 46,086 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 58,495 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 202,700 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 88,600 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has 4,127 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). United Automobile Association owns 16,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability accumulated 11,529 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Farallon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 1.25M shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 158,718 shares to 325,905 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 94,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).