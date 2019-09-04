Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding Boosted by Garrison Financial Corp; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut by $467,400 Its Holding

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.05 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 159,356 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, down from 163,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 5.66 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pacific Inv holds 23,218 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Company reported 4,505 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Monetary Grp holds 0.78% or 24,745 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Lc has 3,410 shares. Etrade Capital Management owns 65,149 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 9,052 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.6% or 136,908 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 1.55M shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 4,437 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,280 were reported by Hanseatic Mngmt Services. Conestoga Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,073 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6,716 shares to 40,598 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,598 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56 billion for 15.38 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru reported 0.82% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.46% or 177,433 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,377 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc owns 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,501 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 42 shares. Btim has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp has 91,714 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.29% or 30,611 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,663 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 413 shares. New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,168 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.