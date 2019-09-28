Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Swarthmore Group Lifted Its Position; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Holding as Shares Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 178,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 20,339 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 198,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 113,243 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 959.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 120,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 132,975 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, up from 12,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.33% or 504,806 shares. Welch Grp Lc owns 15,858 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.61% or 135,884 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 7,135 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 0.54% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). British Columbia Management reported 0.31% stake. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc owns 11,807 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has 30,428 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 40,560 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 6.51M shares or 2.93% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 166,419 shares. Front Barnett Associates Llc accumulated 10,627 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 3,197 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 421,164 shares to 506,465 shares, valued at $37.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 67,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

