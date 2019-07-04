Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Its Position; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Trimmed Position by $196.65 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 739,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544.22M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 278,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Co accumulated 7 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 2.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,665 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 428,131 shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Susquehanna Group Llp has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,745 were reported by Montecito Financial Bank & Tru. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 0.54% or 7,999 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,078 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Valley National Advisers owns 30 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 219,462 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 1.62% or 173,830 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95M. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M on Thursday, January 31. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Shares for $10.19M were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Primed for Profits – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Leveraging Magento And Marketo To Deliver Blockbuster Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (BKS, ADBE, ORCL) – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 887,674 shares to 3.74 million shares, valued at $925.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of stock.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C reported 2.86% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 506,143 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc owns 28,948 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 3,700 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Azimuth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Management Corp Nj has 1.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,499 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 253,771 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 877,710 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nexus Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 3,500 shares. First Natl Communications holds 115,374 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Edgestream Lp accumulated 36,196 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 4,313 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 4,009 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).